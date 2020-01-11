‘Exempt non-Schedule areas from CAA’

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said the non-Schedule areas of the State should be exempted from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA),2019.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to take measures to protect the indigenous people of the northeast, including Assam.

Much of Meghalaya is under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution where only the indigenous people enjoy land rights. Parts of State capital Shillong and some plains area of Garo Hills are, However, exempt from the provisions of the Schedule.

“We are thankful that the Government of India has exempted States like Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and to a large extent Meghalaya but we demand full exemption be accorded to Meghalaya and measures for exemption of Assam as well,” Mr. Sangma said at the 15th annual general conference of the Council of Nokmas (chieftains) at Jengjal in West Garo Hills.

Stands firm

Reminding the gathering of the resolution passed in the Meghalaya Assembly for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the State, Mr. Sangma said, “We are very firm in our demand and would continue to engage with the Centre unless and until complete exemption and protection is provided to our people.”

Mr. Sangma said most of the northeastern States have been provided with measures for protection but Assam has been facing challenges from the CAA.

The Chief Minister also put the responsibility of protecting the land and it's people on the village chiefs at the grassroots level.

Mr. Sangma advised the village chiefs not to sell their land to outsiders, who adopt unfair means to obtain land in Meghalaya, referring to cases of benami land transfers.