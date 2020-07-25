Exchange of fire between Naxals, policein Gadchiroli

There was an exchange of fire between Naxals and police at Korchi in Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident, which took place on Wednesday evening.

Naxals who were camping in the dense forest opened fire at a police party patrolling the area, the official said. The exchange of fire continued for a while before the Naxals escaped into the forest, the official said.

Meanwhile, Naxals have put up posters along Maseli- Navargaon Road, urging people to observe “martyrs’ week” between July 28 and August 3 in memory of late Charu Majumdar, the founder of the outlawed Naxal movement.