Ex-MLC wants govt. to distribute seized PPE kits

The Bombay High Court has directed the State government to reply to a plea filed by a former MLC seeking inventory on seized PPEs, hand sanitisers and facemasks.

The PIL, filed by former MLC from Pune, Mohan Joshi, said black market sale of health essentials such as sanitisers, face masks, gloves gravely harm the efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

It also mentioned instances where the government officials and police department seized and confiscated many stockpiles of masks, which were being hoarded.

The PIL said prompt and timely allocation of such masks and PPE kits to those concerned will be crucial in preventing spread of COVID-19 and will safeguard the health of doctors and caregivers.

It sought a direction from the court so that all materials and equipment seized can be distributed to the active working government officials, including medical staff, police officials on duty, cleaners and sweepers.