Anil Deshmukh case: CBI arrests its sub-inspector and a lawyer

Nationalist Congress leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. File   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its sub-inspector and a Nagpur-based advocate for allegedly attempting to influence a probe into the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Abhishek Tiwari. The lawyer is being brought to Delhi on transit remand. “The CBI has registered a case against its sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate and unknown others on certain allegations, including illegal gratification...searches have been conducted in Allahabad and Delhi,” said a CBI official.

The move came days after a purported part of the report prepared on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI against Mr. Deshmukh, following a Bombay High Court directive, was leaked and circulated. The agency had then initiated an internal inquiry to fix responsibility.


