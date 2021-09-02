Anil Deshmukh case: CBI arrests its sub-inspector and a lawyer

They allegedly attempted to influence a probe into the corruption allegations against the former Maharashtra Home Minister.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its sub-inspector and a Nagpur-based advocate for allegedly attempting to influence a probe into the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Abhishek Tiwari. The lawyer is being brought to Delhi on transit remand. “The CBI has registered a case against its sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate and unknown others on certain allegations, including illegal gratification...searches have been conducted in Allahabad and Delhi,” said a CBI official.

The move came days after a purported part of the report prepared on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI against Mr. Deshmukh, following a Bombay High Court directive, was leaked and circulated. The agency had then initiated an internal inquiry to fix responsibility.