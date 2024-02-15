GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remanded to judicial custody in money laundering case

Mr. Soren was arrested on January 31 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case

February 15, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren being produced by the ED in a special PMLA court in the connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, on February 15, 2024.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren being produced by the ED in a special PMLA court in the connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

ALSO READ
Will quit politics if anyone can prove I forged land documents: Hemant Soren

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president was in the ED custody.

"Hemant Soren was produced before the special PMLA court today and he was remanded to judicial custody till February 22. We will file a bail application for him," said Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for the former chief minister.

Mr. Soren was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi from the court.

He was arrested on January 31 by the ED.

On February 2, the court granted five days of ED custody to Soren and extended it twice for seven days in total.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.