Ex-DGP is Assam Sahitya Sabha chief

The Assam Sahitya Sabha on Thursday night elected former Director General of Police and writer Kuladhar Saikia as its president for the 2020-22 term. He bagged 269 of the total 619 votes polled, leaving six other contenders, including former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s writer-wife Jayashree Goswami Mahanta, far behind.

The election was held during a meeting of the Sabha in central Assam’s Hojai district.

Among the other office-bearers elected was Mrinalini Devi, the mother of Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She beat three contenders to become the vice-president.

