Ensured equitable development of all Assembly constituencies without discrimination: Haryana CM

The Haryana CM inaugurated three projects worth ₹39.70 crore in Ballabhgarh

March 03, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Faridabad

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP Government in Haryana has ensured equitable development of all Assembly constituencies without any discrimination, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

After inaugurating three projects worth ₹39.70 crore in Ballabhgarh, he said that because of the government's investment-friendly policies, Haryana is drawing investments, both domestic and foreign.

"During the eight years of our government, we have gifted new projects to every Assembly constituency of the State without any discrimination," he said.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister were the sub-divisional office complex in Ballabhgarh built at a cost of ₹11 crore, Sushma Swaraj Girls College built at a cost of ₹27 crore, and the renovation and beautification work of Rani Ki Chhatri with an amount of ₹1 crore 70 lakh.

