Enforcement Directorate searches Jharkhand IAS officer's premises, others in PMLA case linked to land-grab case

The raids are taking place at 22 places in these States and the premises of Jharkhand cadre IAS Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in State capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

April 13, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 13 conducted searches at multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case,” official sources said.

The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these States and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in State capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

“premises linked to some private persons and some other State government officers are also being searched,” they said. The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

