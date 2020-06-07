Other States

Encounter underway in Kashmir’s Shopian

File photo of soldiers at Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian in South Kashmir this morning.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited.

