Encounter underway in Kashmir’s Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited.