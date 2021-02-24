Other States

Encounter starts in South Kashmir’s Anantnag

File photo of Army jawans in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area for representation.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said the encounter started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag.

“The police and the Army are on the job,” the police spokesman said.

Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants may be trapped in the cordoned off area in Srigufwara.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 11:37:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-starts-in-south-kashmirs-anantnag/article33920493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY