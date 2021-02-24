Encounter starts in South Kashmir’s Anantnag

Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants may be trapped in the cordoned off area in Srigufwara.

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said the encounter started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag.

“The police and the Army are on the job,” the police spokesman said.

Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants may be trapped in the cordoned off area in Srigufwara.