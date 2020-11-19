Other States

Encounter between terrorists and security forces near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar highway

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.

The encounter started after a vehicle, in which terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway, they said.

The encounter was underway till last reports came in, they said, adding that four terrorists are believed to be in the vehicle.

The highway has been closed for vehicular traffic, they said.

