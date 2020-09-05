Other States

Encounter begins in Kupwara

Army personnel are seen during an encounter with militants in Kupwara. File

Army personnel are seen during an encounter with militants in Kupwara. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Saturday established contact with an armed group hiding in a forest area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, triggering an encounter.

“An encounter has started in the forest area of Dana Behak, Warno area, Kupwara. The police and the Army are on the job,” a police spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of casualties immediately. “The operation is underway,” the police said.

This is the third such encounter in the past two days in Kashmir. Three militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday.

