Election results 2019: Congress leading in Punjab, BJP leads in all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

As counting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab started amid tight security, early trends showed that the Congress was leading in eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were leading in two seats each.

According to trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP’s Sunny Deol was leading in Gurdaspur by a margin of 39,357 votes over the Congress’s sitting MP Sunil Jakhar. In Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujala of the Congress was leading by 17,728 votes as Union Minister Hardeep Puri trails from this seat.

In Patiala, the Congress party’s Preneet Kaur was leading by 25,912 votes over Surjit Rakhra of the Akali Dal, while in Khadoor Sahib Congress’s Jasbir Singh Gill is ahead with 52,399 votes.

In Hoshiarpur, the BJP’s Som Prakash is ahead with 13,921 votes. SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal was leading in Ferozepur with 48,639 votes. The Congress’s Mohammad Sadique was ahead in Faridkot with 19,859 votes. In Bathinda, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was leading by 8,971 votes over Congress’s Amaridner Singh Raja Warring.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) sitting MP Bhagwant Mann was leading from Sangrur by a margin of 18,003 votes. In Ludhiana, Congress’s Ravneet Bittu is leading with 13,333 votes, while in Anandpur Sahib, Congress’s Manish Tewari is leading ahead with 14,680 votes against Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Akali Dal.

In the lone seat of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the BJP and the Congress are in a close fight. The BJP’s sitting MP Kirron Kher is leading by 1,514 votes over the Congress’s Pawan Kumar Bansal.

In Haryana, the BJP was leading on all ten seats even as senior Congress leaders were trailing.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was trailing in Sonipat by 59,867 votes. Ramesh Chander Kaushik is leading from Sonipat. Sitting MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, was also trailing by 8,414 votes as the BJP’s Arvind Sharma surged ahead. Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar was trailing in Sirsa behind the BJP’s Sunita Duggal by over 68,630 votes.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh was leading by over 1,50,383 votes against Ajay Singh Yadav of the Congress from Gurugram while Krishan Pal Gurjar was leading from Faridabad with 1,00,831 votes over Congress’s Avtar Singh Bhadana.

In Ambala, Kumari Selja of the Congress was trailing by 77,995 votes. Sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria was leading in Ambala. In Hisar, the BJP’s Brijinder Singh was leading by 1,39,425 votes over Dushyant Chautala of the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was leading in all four parliamentary constituencies — Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi.