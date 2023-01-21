HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission issues notification for Tripura Assembly election

Polling to the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2

January 21, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
A View of the logo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi. File

A View of the logo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued the notification for the 13th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Tripura, an official said.

Candidates will now be allowed to submit their nomination papers till January 30. The scrutiny will be done on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

As per the schedule, the polling to the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Subhasish Bandopadhyay told PTI.

Altogether 28,13,478 electors are eligible to exercise their democratic right in the ensuing elections. A record of 65,044 new voters were included in the final electoral rolls.

To ensure free and fair elections, webcasting will be done in all the 3,328 polling booths. "Minimum assured facilities - drinking water, electricity, toilets and ramps have been made available in all the polling booths," he said.

The ACEO said security measures have been tightened across the northeastern state with central paramilitary forces holding area domination exercise to increase confidence among the electors.

Three Election Commission appointed Special Observers are set to arrive shortly to look after the security arrangements in the poll bound state. 

Related Topics

Tripura / Assembly Elections / election / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.