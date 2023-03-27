Eknath Shinde-BJP condemn Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘double standards’ over Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Savarkar remark

March 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Pune

After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised his ally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, discordant notes were struck within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance (of the Thackeray Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party or NCP) even as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Mr. Gandhi’s “repeated insults” against V.D. Savarkar.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr. Shinde said that the continual and “deliberate insults” of Veer Savarkar by Mr. Gandhi was “utterly condemnable” while informing that his Shiv Sena faction and the BJP planned to launch a State-wide ‘Savarkar Gaurav yatra’ to celebrate Savarkar’s contributions to the country and criticize Mr. Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi does not have the spirit of sacrifice in him to even talk of Veer Savarkar in this manner. It is unfortunate that he [Mr. Gandhi] goes abroad and speaks against India there. The 14 years of kaala paani and harsh incarceration that Savarkar endured in Andaman’s Cellular Jai is unthinkable for someone like Rahul Gandhi, who would not be able to spend even a single day in those conditions,” Mr. Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, said.

He further said that Savarkar did not just contribute towards the freedom struggle but had worked for social welfare as well, including the eradication of superstition.

“He is not just a deity for us in Maharashtra but is regarded as one across India as well. To protest against Rahul Gandhi’s statements and celebrate Savarkar, the Shiv Sena and BJP will launch a ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in every zilla, taluk and Assembly segment,” Mr. Shinde said.

Taking potshots at Mr. Thackeray and the rival Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT), the CM said that Mr. Thackeray’s criticism of Mr. Gandhi’s anti-Savarkar stance was just “a got-up game” between the MVA allies (Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT), which reeked of “double-standards and hypocrisy”.

“If Uddhav Thackeray is indeed upset with Rahul Gandhi’s insult to Veer Savarkar, then why cannot he break ties with the Congress and exit the MVA alliance? The reality is that his ‘anger’ against Rahul Gandhi is all false,” Mr. Shinde said.

Soon after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Mr. Gandhi, at a press conference, had said in response to a question that he was “a Gandhi and not Savarkar and that Gandhis do not apologise [to the Modi-led BJP government],” alluding to Savarkar’s alleged ‘apology’ to the British authorities in exchange for freedom.

Mr. Gandhi’s frequent criticisms of the controversial Savarkar — a particularly sensitive topic in Maharashtra — has embarrassed Mr. Thackeray during the former’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State in November 2022 as well, leading to talks of schisms within the MVA.

In response, Mr. Thackeray, at his Malegaon rally on Sunday, had rapped Mr. Gandhi while remarking that the Sena (UBT) regarded Savarkar as “a deity” and would “not tolerate any insult” against him.

Speaking to reporters today, Uddhav Thackeray camp loyalist, MP Sanjay Raut, too, criticised Mr. Gandhi’s anti-Savarkar remark as “improper.”

“This statement is not proper. He certainly is a Gandhi, but there is no need to drag Savarkar in this. Savarkar has always remained and will remain a matter of great respect and inspiration for us,” Mr. Raut said.

Mr. Raut, known for his affinity to Mr. Gandhi, further said that Maharashtra would never accept any insult to Savarkar and that it was not right “to throw mud on this great man”.

“While we are and will be with Rahul Gandhi in every fight, Savarkar is our deity not just in Maharashtra but in India as well…I have had discussions with Rahul Gandhi on this count several times as well as with senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh. I am leaving for Delhi today and will meet Mr. Gandhi in the next couple of days to speak on this issue,” Mr. Raut said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress maintained that the three MVA allies stood united in the fight to “save democracy and Constitution”, with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole remarking that it was a well-known fact that the Sena (UBT) and the Congress had different views on the Savarkar issue.

“The Congress party has never compromised on its ideology. The Congress is a party that advocates inter-faith equality and does not hate any religion or person,” Mr. Patole said, adding that Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Thackeray would be discussing the Savarkar issue.

Mr. Patole further said that given the perilous political situation in the country, the three MVA parties had come together through a common programme for a larger battle.

“Currently, the battle to save the country, democracy and Constitution is important. This battle is big and we are fighting together against the BJP. Congress party’s stance towards Savarkar has been clear from the beginning. But the BJP is trying to split the MVA over the issue. However, they will not succeed and we will continue to be united,” Mr. Patole said.