Eight killed in industrial blast near Vadodara

Eight persons were killed and as many injured as a massive explosion rocked the premises of a medical and industrial gas manufacturing factory near Vadodara in Gujarat on January 11.

The explosion took place at Aims Industries near Gavasad village in Padra tehsil near Vadidara. The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

Most of the victims were workers working in the highly hazardous manufacturing unit.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Atladara near Vadodara.

"At least eight persons were killed and as many persons were injured," Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Sudhir Desai said.

A team of forensic science laboratory officials was on the spot to investigate the cause of the blast which apparently took place when gas was being refilled in cylinders.

"We will register a First Information Report based on the evidence the FSL team collects and ensure that those responsible for the explosion get maximum punishment," the SP said.