Efforts to double tiger population at Manas National Park hit by prey turning nocturnal, finds study

Herbivorous prey that have turned nocturnal due to human pressure could impact efforts to double the tiger population in a sub-Himalayan national park shared by India and Bhutan, a study has revealed.

The Manas National Park straddles the international boundary with 500 sq. km in western Assam and 1,057 sq. km in Bhutan. The area under Project Tiger in the Indian part with the park at its core is 2,837 sq. km.

The study by Assam-based NGO Aaranyak and World Wide Fund for Nature-India was carried out from 2014 to 2017 in two of the three ranges comprising Manas National Park, highlighting the population density of the tiger’s prey species and how human disturbances affect them.

The two ranges, Bansbari and Bhuyanpara, have a total area of 398 sq. km.

“Manas has seven ungulate (hoofed animals) prey species whose body weight varies in the range of 10-250 kg. With more than 9,200 photographs through camera traps, we found that these animals were mostly active at night unlike their counterparts in Kaziranga National Park that forage during the day,” said M. Firoz Ahmed, one of the authors of the study.

The population density of the ungulates – wild pig, hog deer, barking deer, swamp deer, sambar, gaur and wild buffalo – was estimated to be 42.66 individuals per sq km.

The researchers did not find any evidence of the ungulate population decreasing, but the increase in their numbers was not at the desired rate for the tiger density to double to 8.77 per 100 sq. km, translating into 35 individuals.

The change in activity for the Manas ungulates from daylight hours to night has largely been attributed to human interference.

Armed conflict and ethnic unrest from 1988-2001 hit Manas hard with extremists and poachers wiping out its population of 180 rhinos, forcing the U.N. to downgrade its World Heritage Site tag. Besides, 78% of local communities access the park’s natural resources for their subsistence, a parallel study had revealed.

“The hormonal cycle of animals that feel threatened to be active during the day changes and that can impact its breeding habit. This in turn can make the tiger population recovery slow,” Mr. Ahmed told The Hindu.

Amal Kumar Sarma, the park’s Field Director, said there had been efforts to lessen the human pressure, although people used certain stretches for travelling to and from Bhutan. Ensuring round-the-clock manning of 75 strategic anti-poaching camps had helped too.

“Such efforts are paying off. Many herbivores can now be seen foraging during the day,” he said.