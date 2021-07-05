Other States

Educational institutions, government offices to reopen in Bihar

The Bihar government announced on Monday that all educational institutions and offices in the State will reopen on July 6.

Classes XI and Class XII in schools, colleges, universities and technical institution will open with 50% attendance, it said after a meeting of the crisis management group to review COVID-19 situation. All government and private offices will be open during the normal working hours.

“After a review of COVID-19 situation, a decision has been taken to reopen all government and private offices normally. Only vaccinated people can enter the offices,” tweeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Special arrangements will be made to vaccinate all adult students, teachers and employees of educational institutions”, he said.

“Restaurants and other eateries will function with 50% seating capacity. Precaution must be taken,” Mr. Kumar said.

Bihar has so far, has registered 9601 deaths due to the disease. Positive cases till July 4 were 7,22,527 and active cases 1435. Recovery rate has been 98.47%.


