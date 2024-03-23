GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED seizes ₹40 lakh cash from West Bengal Minister’s residence

The seizures were made after a 14-hour raid at the Minister’s residence in which several property-related documents and a mobile phone were seized; the raids were held in connection with the West Bengal school recruitment scam

March 23, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers leave after conducting a raid at the residence of West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha in connection with the teacher recruitment scam at Bolpur in Birbhum district on Friday.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers leave after conducting a raid at the residence of West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha in connection with the teacher recruitment scam at Bolpur in Birbhum district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday seized over ₹40 lakh in cash from the residence of West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha in Birbhum district. The seizures were made after a 14-hour-long raid at the Minister’s residence in which several property-related documents and a mobile phone were seized.

The search started on Friday and continued till late on Saturday. According to the investigating agency, the Minister could not clarify why the cash was kept at his residence.

The raids were held in connection with the West Bengal school recruitment scam in which former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested along with several district-level leaders and two MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress. More than ₹50 lakh in cash was seized from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, an aide of the former Minister, in June 2023. The scam involves tampering with the recruitment process in State-run schools and giving jobs in return for financial considerations.

Sources in the agency said that a reference to Mr. Sinha was found from one of the accused Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January 2023. Reacting to the raid, Mr. Sinha said that he was extending full cooperation to the agency.

In another development, the Income Tax officials held raids at the premises of Swaroop Biswas, the brother of State Minister Aroop Biswas.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.