GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED files prosecution complaint in J&K “illegal” arms licences case

The accused persons include officials, gun house dealers, agents and middlemen, among others

February 14, 2024 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against 21 individuals/entities for allegedly issuing firearm licences in large numbers to ineligible people in Jammu & Kashmir.

It is alleged that over 2.78 lakh arms licences were issued from 2012 to 2016.

Among those named are the then arms licence authorities (Deputy Magistrates or Additional Deputy Magistrates), including IAS official Rajeev Ranjan and one Itrat Hussain Rafiqui, judicial clerks and some officials of the Office of Deputy Magistrate, Kupwara.

The accused persons include gun house dealers, agents and middlemen. Three of them have been identified by the agency as Rahul Grover, Syed Addel Hussain Shah, and Syed Akeel Shah. A special court in Jammu has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED had initiated the money laundering probe based on several First Information Reports registered by the Anti-Terrorist Squad/Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan police and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier, the ED had attached properties worth ₹4.69 crore and had also seized ₹1.58 crore in cash and gold worth about ₹92 lakh. In March 2022, ED had conducted searches against several serving and retired bureaucrats, government officials, and arms dealers across Jammu & Kashmir.

The residential premises of former Deputy Commissioners Rajeev Ranjan (Kupwara), Itrat Hussain (Kupwara) and Ravinder Kumar Bhatt (Kupwara); and Tariq Ather and Gajan Singh, former judicial clerks with the Arms Section, Kupwara Deputy Commissioner’s Office were also searched.

Six arms dealers, Amarnath Bhargava (Varun Armoury), his brother Mukesh Bhargava (Bhargava Gun House), Surjeet Singh (Deshmesh Armoury), Mohinder Kotwal (Mohinder Kotwal Arms & Ammunition), Manohar Singh (Swaran Arms & Ammunition) and Devi Dayal Khajuria (Khajuria Arms) had come under the scanner.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.