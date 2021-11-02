ED attaches Punjab resort worth ₹32.57 crore

Its owner is accused of committing cheating and forgery in the Netherlands

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a resort worth ₹32.57 crore, located on National Highway-1 in Punjab's Phagwara, in connection with a money laundering case registered on the request of the Netherlands Government.

The Cabbana Resort & Spa belongs to Shivlal Pabbi and his associates. He is accused of committing cheating and forgery in the Netherlands in connivance with his Indian associates.

Shivlal Pabbi allegedly ran a “hawala” network, an underground banking system, in the Netherlands. The proceeds of the alleged crime were laundered through Dubai-based Pakistani nationals, who transferred the funds to him and his family members’ Non-Resident External accounts in Phagwara.

The money was said to have been invested in the construction and development of Cabbana Resort & Spa that is spread over several acres and is a renowned venue for luxurious weddings and corporate and other events.

The resort is being managed by Shivlal Pabbi’s cousins, Anil Kumar Chodha and Manoj Kumar Chodha.

The agency had arrested Shivlal Pabbi in July while he was allegedly trying to flee the country. Subsequently, in September, a chargesheet was filed against him and the other accused persons.