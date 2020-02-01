ED attaches Asadullah Biswas’ assets worth ₹4.67 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached properties worth ₹4.67 crore of of Asadullah Biswas in a counterfeit currency case.

The action has been taken on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the money laundering probe, 34 FIRs, 27 charge sheets and one prosecution complaint against Biswas and others were collected by the ED from the NIA, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Malda police in West Bengal.

The cases have been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, West Bengal maintenance of Public Order Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.

It is alleged that Biswas and his accomplices indulged in criminal activities over a period of two decades.

“Despite a number of cases against him, he continued to operate as a mafioso , raised illegal funds through a range of crimes and laundered money in connivance with his family members and close associates,” said an official.