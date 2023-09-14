ED arrests JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Seth in Bihar over financial irregularities

September 14, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) MLC Radha Charan Seth has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday evening in connection with alleged tax evasion. Mr. Seth was arrested from his Arrah residence in Bihar’s Bhojpur district after a lengthy interrogation.

Raids were being conducted since morning at several places linked with Mr. Seth.

Last week, the ED had summoned Mr. Seth and his son Kanhaiya Prasad for allegedly making huge monies through illegal trade and sand mining.

The Income Tax (IT) department also raided his house on Wednesday morning. After the arrest, Mr. Seth complained about chest pain and underwent a medical check-up.

The IT department and the ED have raided the residence of the JD(U) MLC several times in the disproportionate assets case. Many sites linked with the MLC were raided in February and June earlier this year. The ED had raided more than two dozen locations in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha earlier this year.

It is alleged that the JD(U) MLC, presently the owner of several hotels and resorts, once used to sell sweets at a small shop outside Arrah railway station.