‘Economy not a priority for BJP govt.’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central government, which was too busy pursuing its “negative and divisive agenda”.

“There was nothing in the Union Budget that could pave the way for economic reforms or raise public consumption, which was an imperative for reviving the economy. The Budget was nothing but mere rhetoric,” said the Chief Minister, adding that it had failed to address the problems of any section of society, be it farmers, youth, industry/business or the middle class and poor.

Pro-poor: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the budget “visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly”. “Special focus on farming, MSMEs [Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises] and social welfare sectors will in particular help improve the lives of people of Haryana,” he said.

