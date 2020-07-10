‘Economic fascism in Haryana’

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana of resorting to “economic fascism”, saying it has been raising loans but not utilising the same for the benefit of the people.

‘No relief’

“The BJP-JJP government has been raising loans and relying on market borrowing to deal with the situation arising due to COVID-19 outbreak, but no relief is being given to the people. Be it farmers, daily wagers, small traders and the middle class, every section of society is suffering, but the government has turned a blind eye towards resolving their woes. Recently the government raised VAT on petrol and diesel, bus fare was hiked, COVID tax was imposed... this is called ‘economic fascism’, while you [government] are collecting huge money but yet not passing on any benefit to the people,” Mr. Hooda told The Hindu.

The former Chief Minister said under the BJP-JJP rule, Haryana, which was the leading State in the country in growth and development, has now become infamous for its scams and rising crime.

‘Cong. will win bypoll’

Speaking on the Baroda Assembly bypoll, Mr. Hooda said the people of Haryana are suffering from ‘five C’. “While the whole world is suffering from corona and China, we additionally have been hit hard by crime, corruption and casteism. Therefore, the public will teach a lesson to the BJP in the Baroda by-election. I have no doubt that the Congress will win by a huge margin in the by-election,” he said.