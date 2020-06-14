5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Gujarat

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook parts of Gujarat on June 14 night with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, officials said.
An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8.13 p.m. IST. “Its epicentre was located 13 km north-north east from Bhachau in Kutch district,” he said.
The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.
No report to damage to property or life is reported so far.
