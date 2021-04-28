Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Ritcher scale struck Assam early on Wednesday morning.

Tremors were felt in neighbouring Manipur, Meghalaya, northern parts of West Bengal and other regions in the northeast, according to an official source of the National Centre for Seisomology.

There is no report of any casualties as of now.

The earthquake occured at 7.51 a.m. The epicentre was 43 km west of Tezpur in Assam, at a depth of 17 km from the surface, according to the NCS.

Officials said that the quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 a.m., and was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 a.m. and 8.01 a.m. respectively.

Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic.

Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)