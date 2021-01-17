Other States

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

At 10:01 pm, the earthquake struck at a latitude of 33.03 degrees north and a longitude of 75.93 degrees east — 93 kms east of Katra, they added. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms, the officials said. They said while the tremors caused panic among people, there were no reports of any loss of life or injury or damage to property.

