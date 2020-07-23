Dubey aide booked for sticking ‘fake’ Secretariat pass on SUV

Jai Bajpai, close aide of slain history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been booked for using a ‘forged’ Uttar Pradesh Secretariat pass on his vehicle, police said

The ‘fake’ pass, bearing the word “Vidhayak” (legislator), was found on the windscreen of one of the SUVs recovered from Bajpai, who was recently arrested, said police. The pass would have enabled Bajpai smooth entry and access into the Secretariat and the Assembly.

A case was registered against him and his associate, Rahul Singh, on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at the Kakadeo police station.

“We are investigating through whom they made this forged pass and if other were involved in this”, said SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P.

Bajpai, who allegedly handled Dubey’s finances, was arrested on charges of providing financial and logistical help to the gangster Dubey in executing the ambush of policemen in Bikru village and escaping from there.

Weapons licences cancelled

Meanwhile, police have cancelled the weapons licences of seven persons accused in the Bikru ambush and two of their relatives. A total of 28 arms licences--eight rifles, six pistols and revolvers, 11 DBBL guns and three SBBL guns--of 26 persons linked to the case were cancelled, said the Kanpur police.

The accused whose arms licenses were cancelled were identified as Deepak Dubey, Ram Singh, Dayashankar, Ashutosh Tripathi, Akhilesh Kumar, Vishnu Pal and Jahan Singh.