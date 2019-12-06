‘DU ad hoc teachers will keep their jobs’

Office-bearers of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday met officials from the Human Resource Development Ministry over the issue of absorption of ad hoc teachers, following prolonged protests at the Vice-Chancellor’s office. Declaring the teachers’ movement a success, DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “No ad hoc teacher would lose their job on the basis of the August 28 circular [issued by the V-C office].”

UGC officials have agreed to amend the controversial circular, which had directed colleges to appoint guest teachers against vacancies arising in the current academic session, to include the terms “ad hoc/temporary/contract” as well, a DUTA representative said. The decision of the Delhi University Principals’ Association to not renew ad hoc appointments made after July 20, the start of the current academic session, on the basis of the circular had put at risk jobs of up to 400 such teachers, claimed Mr. Ray.

A DUTA representative said that their strike has not been called off and the union executive body would meet on Friday to take a call on it. Until then, the invigilation boycott of ongoing semester examinations will continue.

Through the day on Thursday, hundreds of teachers gathered on the lawns of the Viceregal Lodge to hold demonstrations. Sources said that government officials refused to take the dialogue further until the premises were vacated.

Sources in DUTA said the MHRD officials have agreed to increase the weightage of “experience points” by two to three times the current weightage. The UGC will issue an advisory to DU to call all serving ad hocs for interviews for permanent jobs, the sources said.