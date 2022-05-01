Drunken father throws three children into well in Odisha

The man was arrested from a nearby jungle

A man threw three of his children into a well in an inebriated condition following a squabble with his wife in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday evening.

The man identified as Pandu Munda, 21, returned to his village Kulla from nearby Koida market in a heavily drunken state on Saturday. He entered into a quarrel with his wife.

According to Koida police, Munda soon picked up an axe and chased his wife to kill her. She ran away from the spot and hid behind a bush. Munda returned home and found daughter Sina Munda, five, son Raju Munda, two, and six-month-old daughter.

The man took all three children and threw them into an open well used by villagers. Koida police on Sunday retrieved bodies from the well. The man was also arrested from a nearby jungle.