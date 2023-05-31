HamberMenu
Don’t take minority votes for granted, community leader tells Jharkhand Congress leaders

All India Momin Conference chief said not enough was being done for the predominantly Muslim weaver community in the State

May 31, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari

Charging the Jharkhand Government with not doing enough for the weaver community, which is predominantly Muslim, Manzoor Ahmad Ansari, the All India Momin Conference chief, has said the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress coalition should not take the community’s votes for granted. 

Mr. Ansari made these comments in the presence of senior State Congress leaders and Cabinet Ministers at an event organised by the Chotanagpur Regional Handloom Weavers Cooperative Union in Ranchi on Monday. 

“The previous State budget had a provision of ₹10 crore in the form of subsidies for the weavers. However, ₹8.32 crore of this amount was not utilised. Moreover, the process through which community members can avail of subsidies has been made more complicated,” Mr. Ansari said. 

Imran Pratapgarhi, Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of the minority wing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), who was present at the event, said he would raise the issue with party leader Rahul Gandhi. “Pressure will also be built on the Central government. If there is a need to fight our own government for your rights, then we will fight,” the Congress leader said.

State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur and Health Minister Banna Gupta were also present at the event, along with a few other MLAs.

Mr. Ansari also accused the State government of not appointing enough teachers in the schools run for the minority community, adding that the community could shift its political “loyalty” elsewhere if the situation doesn’t improve.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are scheduled for next year.

