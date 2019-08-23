DMs honoured for pioneering work

Villagers from Chaparai in Andhra Pradesh’s Left Wing Extremism-affected East Godavari district had to walk for kilometres to get any help due to lack of telecom connectivity, but all that changed with District Magistrate Kartikeya Mishra’s out-of-the-box idea following diarrhoea deaths there in 2017.

Mr. Mishra used Google X’s FSOC technology to take telecom connectivity to the remote village and bring about a “mini telecom revolution” there.

16 categories

For innovative thinking and setting an example of good governance, Mr. Mishra along with 14 other District Magistrates were honoured with The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards on Wednesday. Awards were given out in 16 categories ranging from Agriculture to Education and Technology to Women Development. Mr. Mishra won the award in two categories.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Jitendra Singh gave out the awards to the IAS officers.