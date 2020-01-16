Other States

Displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura

A file photo of refugees at a relief camp.

A file photo of refugees at a relief camp.  

more-in

A tripartite agreement was signed in this effect in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and an agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by representatives of Bru and the Central- and Mizoram governments in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi at North Block.

Under the pact, over 30,000 Bru tribals will live in Tripura permanently, Mr. Shah said.

The Bru tribals have been living in Tripura in different relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

An agreement signed in July 2018 for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not materialise as majority of the community members refused to go back to Mizoram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
refugee
Tripura
Mizoram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 6:42:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/displaced-bru-tribals-from-mizoram-to-permanently-settle-in-tripura/article30577152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY