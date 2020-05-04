Dharavi reports 95 fresh cases; 2 deaths

Dharavi recorded 95 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total number to 591. It recorded two deaths, bringing the tally to 20.

On Friday it had recorded 38 cases while on Saturday it recorded 89 new cases- highest single-day rise so far. But it breached the record further on Sunday, recording 94 new cases. This is the highest single-day rise so far.

Among the areas that reported fresh cases include PMGP Colony, Indira Nagar, 90-Feet Road, Cross Road, Matunga Labour Camp and Mukund Nagar that had reported cases in the past. Cases were also reported from newer parts, including Navi Nagar, Sanjay Chawl, Tata Colony, Basveshwar Nagar, Sangam gully and Anna Nagar. Among the new cases are nine minors, the youngest being a two-year-old boy from 90-Feet Road.

A senior fire brigade officer from Dharavi fire station also tested positive. The fire brigade has been involved in extensive disinfection across the city.

P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said all precautions had been taken and the staff at the fires station was in operation. “He does not have any symptoms, neither do the other staff,” he said.

A 54-year-old man and a 85-year-old man died. Mahim, which falls under the same G North Ward as Dharavi, reported 16 fresh cases, including one death, on Sunday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) has attributed the rise to large-scale fever screening. The BMC has screened 79,000 residents so far.