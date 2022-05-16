Derogatory FB post against Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor sent to police custody

On May 14, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable posts on Mr. Pawar

Marathi actress Ketki Chitale being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department for sharing objectionable post on Facebook against NCP President Sharad Pawar, in Thane, on May 14. | Photo Credit: PTI

On May 14, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable posts on Mr. Pawar

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly sharing an objectional Facebook post about Nationalist Congress Party [NCP] chief Sharad Pawar, was sent to police custody till May 18 by a Thane court on May 15.

Her comments against Mr. Pawar evoked condemnations from the NCP chief’s daughter, MP Supriya Sule and his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as well as widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.

Even Opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray strongly condemned Ms. Chitale’s remarks.

The 29-year-old Ms. Chitale, a resident of Pune who has acted in television and in films, is known to have made controversial remarks in the past too. As many as five cases have been lodged against her for sharing a derogatory post on Mr. Sharad Pawar’s appearance and illness and qualifying it with indecorous remarks like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins.”

Dubbing Ms. Chitale’s comments against Mr. Pawar as “unfortunate” and one that could only be made by a “perverted mind”, Mr. Ajit Pawar said that despite the NCP chief being active in public life for nearly 60 years, he had never made disparaging or derogatory remarks against anyone.

“This is Maharashtra’s misfortune… While the Constitution has indeed guaranteed citizens the right to free speech, people need to understand what they speak and the impact it can have on society ”Ajit PawarMaharashtra Deputy CM

“This is Maharashtra’s misfortune… While the Constitution has indeed guaranteed citizens the right to free speech, people need to understand what they speak and the impact it can have on society… Despite Sharad Pawar having been active in the public sphere for 60 years, he has never made uncharitable comments against anybody despite facing criticism and enduring allegations,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking in Nashik, Ms. Sule, who is the MP from Baramati, said that wishing a person’s death was utterly indefensible behaviour that did not fit in any culture.

Besides Ms. Chitale, a 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre was also arrested on May 14 in Nashik for allegedly sharing objectionable social media posts about the NCP chief on Twitter.

Ms. Chitale has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Following her arrest on May 14, a video clip has surfaced showing the actress being attacked by irate women protestors, who are hurling ink and eggs at Ms. Chitale outside the Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai.