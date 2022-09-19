Deputy Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly Bishnu Charan Sethy passes away

The departed leader was admitted in intensive care unit for some days, but he finally died due to acute cardiac failure

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bishnu Charan Sethy passed away following a cardiac failure on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: Facebook/@BJP4Odisha

The departed leader was admitted in intensive care unit for some days, but he finally died due to acute cardiac failure

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bishnu Charan Sethy passed away following a cardiac failure on Monday morning.

Sethy, 61, was suffering from multiple ailments and under treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar for over a month. He is survived by wife, son and daughter.

The two-time MLA was representing Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency from Bhadrak district. “The Dhamnagar MLA was admitted in AIIMS from August 16. He was suffering from multiple diseases such as hypertension, tuberculosis diabetes and chronic kidney disease. He was undergoing dialysis thrice a week. Despite all our efforts, he breathed last at 7.45 am,” said S. N. Mohanty, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar superintendent.

The departed leader was admitted in intensive care unit for some days, but he finally died due to acute cardiac failure, said Dr. Mohanty.

People from all walks of life condoled the death of Mr. Sethy. Governor Ganeshi Lal expressed his condolence over demise of BJP leader stating that he was an efficient and popular leader.

Similarly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I am saddened at demise of Dhamnagar MLA. He will always be remembered as a people’s representative who was involved in welfare programme.”

“I am saddened and devastated hearing death of Deputy Leader of Opposition and veteran leader of our party. Bishnu Charan Sethy was like an elder brother to me. It is a personal loss to me. He was a good orator and known for presenting facts in poetic manner,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister. Mr. Pradhan said death of Sethy was not only a huge loss for the party, but also for entire State.

Mr. Sethy first fought Lok Sabha election as a BJP member from Bhadrak Parliamentary Constituency. He had won Chandbali assembly seat in the year 2000 and entered Odisha assembly after a long gap in 2019.