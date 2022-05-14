Denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy: CJI Ramana

‘Peace shall only prevail when people’s dignity and rights are recognised and protected’

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana said here on Saturday that the denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy.

“Expeditious adjudication of disputes is the hallmark of a healthy democracy. Denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy. Soon, the institution of judiciary would be destabilised as people will look for extrajudicial mechanisms,” CJI Ramana, who attended the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the new High Court complex in Srinagar, said.

He said that for the functioning of a healthy democracy, it’s imperative that people feel their rights and dignity are protected. “Peace shall only prevail when people’s dignity and rights are recognised and protected,” CJI Ramana added.

He underlined that one of the major challenges to the protection of the rule of law and human rights is the inability of the formal justice system to deliver speedy and affordable justice to all. The justice delivery mechanism in India is very complex and expensive.

‘Cherish plurality’

Quoting poet Raja Basu, an admirer of Kashmir, CJI Ramana said, “Jammu and Kashmir is the confluence of three great religions — Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam. It is this confluence, which is at the heart of our plurality, which needs to be sustained and cherished.”

Praising the beauty of Kashmir, the CJI said the balance maintained between traditional craftmanship and contemporary designs has created a worldwide market for these products.

“This global acknowledgement of the ancient art form is a nod to the multiple influences the craftsmen had throughout history. The heart of Kashmir is the heart of its people,” he added.

