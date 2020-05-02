Dengue cases emerge amidst COVID-19 concerns in Odisha

Amidst the threat of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown, cases of dengue have started to emerge in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

According to Health Department sources, 139 blood samples from the district were sent for dengue test and 49 were found to be positive for infection. Forty two of these samples were from Tikarpada village under Muniguda block of Rayagada district.

As an immediate measure, all patients were admitted to the Muniguda Community Health Center (CHC) and Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital.

A medical camp has been set up at Tikarpada village to check further rise of dengue cases in the area.

A sanitation drive has been taken up at the village, with special stress on eradication of sources of mosquito breeding.