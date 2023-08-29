HamberMenu
Dengue cases cross 600 mark in Uttarakhand, Dehradun worst affected 

According to the information received from the Health Department, Dehradun has the maximum number of four-hundred and eighteen (418) dengue patients while the toll in the entire state stands at six hundred (600)

August 29, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Dehradun

ANI
Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts of the state are the most affected by dengue. File (For Representational purpose only)

Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts of the state are the most affected by dengue. File (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

After nature’s havoc in Uttarakhand, dengue cases are now creating fear among the people as the state has crossed six hundred cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

According to the information received from the Health Department, Dehradun has the maximum number of four-hundred and eighteen (418) dengue patients while the toll in the entire state stands at six hundred (600).

Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts of the state are the most affected by dengue. In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Uttarakhand, health officials are grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.Waterlogging in areas due to incessant rains has caused a preferable environment for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. These mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses.

