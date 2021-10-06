Other States

Delhi to run anti-dust campaign from October 7

After a gap of 15 years, the World Health Organization released an updated version of the Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) which outlines the recommended air quality levels to protect the health of populations based on the latest scientific evidence from across the world. The NCR has had very high levels of PM 2.5 than the 2005 recommendations   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 6 said the city government will run an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to 29.

The minister also said the government will also launch a web portal for monitoring dust control norms on October 7.

Mr. Rai said 31 teams, including 17 of Delhi pollution control committee and 14 of green marshals, have been constituted.

The Delhi government had earlier issued 14-point guidelines for construction and demolition agencies to curb dust pollution.

"The project proponents found violating the norms will be issued a show cause notice. Action will be taken against them if they fail to reply within two days," Mr. Rai said.

Under the 14-point guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds. The sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres will have to deploy anti-smog guns.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on roadside. Besides grinding of stones will also not be allowed in the open, the guidelines stated.


