Delhi government announces compensation for Anaj Mandi victims, free treatment to injured

Arvind Kejriwal says exact cause of fire to be found after completion of probe

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a Magisterial probe into the fire that killed 43 people and sought a detailed report within seven days. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident and a compensation of ₹1 lakh each for those injured, along with free medical treatment.

Mr. Kejriwal visited the site of the fire at Anaj Mandi and said “strictest punishment” will be given to those who were responsible for the incident. He later visited LNJP Hospital and met with the injured persons.

“It is a very tragic incident. The exact numbers of casualties are being ascertained. The exact cause of the fire will be found after the probe is complete,” the Chief Minister said.

