Delegation of leaders from Kargil meets Kishan Reddy

Restoration of Article 370 and 35A, statehood for Ladakh are our demands, they say

A delegation of leaders from Kargil on Thursday attended a meeting hosted by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

“We had 2 clear agendas — restoration of Article 370 and 35A and full-fledged statehood for Ladakh. We discussed these with the Union Home Ministry for two and half hours. More meetings are to be followed to discuss this,” Asgar Ali Karbalai, leader of Congress and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), told the media.

“Our agenda focused on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. We also told that we were against division but were in favour of the State. We don’t consider Union Territory. We also discussed development,” said Qamar Ali Akhoon, a leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the KDA.

The delegation was invited by the Ministry of Home Affairs following the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. It comprised former MPs and civil society representatives.

(With agency inputs)