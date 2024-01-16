Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple

January 16, 2024 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to carry out cleanliness drives at temples and places of religious importance ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Singh, who is the MP from Lucknow, paid obeisance at the temple and also swept its floor with a broom.

Talking to reporters, he said, it is matter of joy for people that the consecration ceremony is being held. In the event, not only people from the country but also from abroad will participate, Mr. Singh said.