Decisive action will be taken against criminals, says Yogi Adityanath after Prayagraj murder

February 25, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - Lucknow

Reacting sharply to the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said in Vidhan Sabha that decisive action will be taken against the criminals, and added ‘mafia ko mitti mei mila denge’ (we will destroy the criminals).

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the sensational 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his house in Prayagraj on Friday evening by unidentified assassins while his two gunmen were injured in the attack. The video of the tragic incident went viral on social media leading to uproar over the law and order situation in the State.

The deceased succumbed to injuries while on his way to nearby hospital while his two gunmen provided by the U.P. police were reportedly in critical state. The attackers fired multiple rounds and hurled bombs at Mr. Pal and the two bodyguards, then escaped from the spot. The Prayagraj police have sealed the district borders and formed special teams to nab the assailants involved in the crime.

Raju Pal, a BSP MLA from Allahabad (West) was murdered in broad daylight on January 25, 2005 in Allahabad in which Khalid Azim, brother of criminal-turned politician Atique Ahmed is the prime accused. In the byelection, held after the death, Azim won the seat by defeating Pal’s wife Puja Pal. In the case, charges have been framed against the former MLA and five others.