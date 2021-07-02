Decision soon on university exams in Rajasthan

Plan to support students deprived of online education on the anvil

The final decision on holding the university and college-level examinations will be taken soon in Rajasthan with the emphasis on safety of students. The Higher Education Department is also formulating a strategy to support the students who were deprived of getting online education in this year’s academic session.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said at a “Digital Baal Mela” (digital children’s fair) here that a committee appointed on examinations had submitted its report, which was being studied. The department had also paid attention to the changing nature of education, he said.

The Minister said the new education policy would help evolve a system in which the students would be able to pursue the fields of their interest and build a meaningful career. The institutions of higher learning would also impart education that would be useful for students in their day-to-day lives, he said.