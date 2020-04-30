Coronavirus | Death toll in MP touches 137, 68 in Indore; 65 new cases

Madhya Pradesh recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,625, the State Directorate of Health Services said. However, these figures do not include the latest data from Indore.

With four more deaths, the State-wide toll rose to 137. Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa and Hoshangabad reported one death each, the Directorate said.

The day saw 21 persons being discharged after treatment across the State. So far 482 persons have recovered.

Most recoveries at 177 have been reported from Indore, where 1,486 cases and 68 deaths have been reported as on Wednesday. But Bhopal, which has a third of the cases of Indore, has notched a better figure proportionally at 162.

The case fatality rate in Ujjain stood at 17%, the highest in the State. The most populous and the largest city in the State, Indore recorded a rate of 4.6%. Whereas it was 3% for Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Narottam Mishra said no patient as on April 30 was on ventilator support in Bhopal, whereas six were being given oxygen support in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 65 samples out of 2,617 had tested positive, marking a test positivity rate of 2.5%. In Bhopal, 25 of 1,275 samples, in Jabalpur seven of 157 and in Ujjain 11 of 96 samples tested positive.

During a review meeting, Additional Chief Secretary for Health Mohammed Suleman said three districts — Ujjain, Indore and Bhopal remained in the red zone.

So far, 35,000 migrant workers who were stuck in different States have returned to the State. Of these, 25,000 had returned from Rajasthan and 6,000 from Gujarat.