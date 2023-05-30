Death of pilgrims in Jammu bus accident extremely unfortunate: President Droupadi Murmu

May 30, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on May 30 said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. She also wished speedy recovery to the injured people.

Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured on Tuesday as their bus fell into a gorge after skidding off the road and ramming into the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area,” they said. The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

"The death of many pilgrims in the bus accident in Jammu is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," the President tweeted in Hindi.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and directed the district administration to provide assistance to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” read an official statement from the office of Jammu & Kashmir LG.

According to the statement, the district administration has been directed to provide all possible assistance and treatment to the injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said all the passengers have been evacuated and the rescue operation was almost complete.