Dalit youth beaten up in U.P.

LUCKNOW: A 19-year-old Dalit youth was tied to a tree and thrashed in a village in Kanpur Dehat for allegedly befriending a woman from another community.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, following which police arrested one person.

Sarman Shankhwar, who sets up tents for a living, was in the past spotted by the main accused Sanjay Kumar Pal while he was talking to his sister. Pal, who belongs to the OBC community, objected to this, said police.

On July 6, Shankhwar again went to the Pal family house in Adhu Kamalpur village in Akbarpur area.

Following this, Sanjay Pal, along with two others, thrashed Shankhwar with a stick. The youth was also abused and humiliated, the footage showed.

Police said a guard was deployed at the house of the Dalit youth for his security.