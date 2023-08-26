HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit boy found dead in school in Rajasthan

Family says he was harassed by two of his teachers who used casteist slurs against him and that the school principal did not take action even after complaints

August 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old student, studying in Class X of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, was found dead in his classroom at Pragpura in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan. Police have registered a case of murder after the Dalit student’s family alleged that two of his schoolteachers were harassing him with casteist slurs.

The boy was found hanging in the government-run boarding school in the early hours of Wednesday. A murder case has been registered against the two teachers. The family insisted that the crime was made to look like suicide.

The boy’s relatives staged a protest in front of the Pragpura police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They have also sought Rs. 50 lakh as financial assistance and a government job for a family member. The two teachers have since been suspended by the school management.

The first information report was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR stated that the student had apprised his father of the ill treatment by the two teachers. It said the school’s principal and vice-principal did not take action against the teachers despite the repeated complaints made by the deceased boy.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling 100 or any of these helpline numbers.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.